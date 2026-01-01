Hey all, happy new year. I’m looking for a cheap Apple Watch for a family member who has a new iPhone. Budget is up to $200 so probably something like a series 7 or SE 2nd gen. Don’t need it to be cellular. Cheers
Saw this - maybe of interest. I'm not the seller.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=323688
Have a Series 3, 38mm Rose Gold if interested PM me.
phrozenpenguin:
Saw this - maybe of interest. I'm not the seller.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=323688
Thanks. I ended up going with this deal. Cheers!
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