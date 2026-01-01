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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Apple Watch
lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
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#323679 1-Jan-2026 19:58
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Hey all, happy new year. I’m looking for a cheap Apple Watch for a family member who has a new iPhone. Budget is up to $200 so probably something like a series 7 or SE 2nd gen. Don’t need it to be cellular. Cheers

 

 

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phrozenpenguin
868 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3449103 2-Jan-2026 22:12
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Saw this - maybe of interest. I'm not the seller.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=323688



sqishy
530 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3449152 3-Jan-2026 11:39
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Have a Series 3, 38mm Rose Gold if interested PM me.

lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

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  #3449155 3-Jan-2026 11:52
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phrozenpenguin:

 

Saw this - maybe of interest. I'm not the seller.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=323688

 

 

 

 

Thanks. I ended up going with this deal. Cheers!

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