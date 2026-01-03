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ForumsOffers and WantedWTS: ROG Ally X
typetheSHADE

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#323693 3-Jan-2026 14:29
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Hey guys and gals! 
Want to sell my ROG Ally X with the stock 1tb nvme, anti glare tempered glass from JSAUX, and the JSAUX mod case along with a carry case. Still have box and the charger for it.

 

Asking price is $1000 and can pick up around East Tamaki, Auckland Area/Sylvia Park. Can ship at buyers expense and after I receive the funds!

 

Cheers and Happy new year to everybody!

 

Edit:
Just wanted to add I'm only selling as I got gifted the ROG XBOX Ally X by the wife and I'm banned from opening the new toy till I sell my old one. Help a brother out! haha!

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typetheSHADE

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  #3450180 5-Jan-2026 23:29
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Bumping price down to 900!

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