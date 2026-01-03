typetheSHADE

Hey guys and gals!

Want to sell my ROG Ally X with the stock 1tb nvme, anti glare tempered glass from JSAUX, and the JSAUX mod case along with a carry case. Still have box and the charger for it.

Asking price is $1000 and can pick up around East Tamaki, Auckland Area/Sylvia Park. Can ship at buyers expense and after I receive the funds!

Cheers and Happy new year to everybody!

Edit:

Just wanted to add I'm only selling as I got gifted the ROG XBOX Ally X by the wife and I'm banned from opening the new toy till I sell my old one. Help a brother out! haha!