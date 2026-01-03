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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Kingston 32GB DDR4 Desktop UDIMM RAM
jskiltz

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#323696 3-Jan-2026 20:48
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I've got 2x 32GB Kingston 32GB DDR4 Desktop UDIMM RAM that I've got for sale

 

 

 

PB are selling these for $450 ea due to the RAM increase.

 

 

 

Looking for $350 for the pair, located in Wellington.

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jskiltz

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  #3449722 4-Jan-2026 20:11
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Bump $300



SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3449739 4-Jan-2026 21:39
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Pics and part numbers would probably help. 

Jaxson
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  #3449742 4-Jan-2026 21:49
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Be interested to see how this sale goes.
I have a 16GB stick of Kingston Fury Ram DDR4 from an Alienware desktop available and no idea what its worth today. 



jskiltz

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  #3449798 4-Jan-2026 22:21
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Don’t have any pictures handy - but the part number is: KVR32N22D8/32

 

 

 

 

jskiltz

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  #3449942 5-Jan-2026 12:12
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Bump $275

jskiltz

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  #3449979 5-Jan-2026 14:25
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Bump to $250

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
jskiltz

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  #3450094 5-Jan-2026 16:53
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Bump $225 - for both sticks

mentalinc
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  #3450095 5-Jan-2026 16:56
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PM sent




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

jskiltz

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  #3450099 5-Jan-2026 17:05
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sold pending payment

mentalinc
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  #3450651 7-Jan-2026 21:47
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Just confirming RAM arrived as described. great comms and speedy delivery. 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

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