I've got 2x 32GB Kingston 32GB DDR4 Desktop UDIMM RAM that I've got for sale
PB are selling these for $450 ea due to the RAM increase.
Looking for $350 for the pair, located in Wellington.
Bump $300
Pics and part numbers would probably help.
Be interested to see how this sale goes.
I have a 16GB stick of Kingston Fury Ram DDR4 from an Alienware desktop available and no idea what its worth today.
Don’t have any pictures handy - but the part number is: KVR32N22D8/32
Bump $275
Bump to $250
Bump $225 - for both sticks
PM sent
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
sold pending payment
Just confirming RAM arrived as described. great comms and speedy delivery.
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
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