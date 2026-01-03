There are no video cards that take only 1 slot that I know of. Fortunately, the motherboard manufacturers now normally leave an empty slot beside the GPU (PCIe x16) slot. But if you are using an ancient motherboard that does not do this, the only option to keep using the slot that is shadowed by the video card is to use a low profile PCIe extender. I have one that I used to use to run my PCIe x1 DVB-T tuner card - I extended it out the back of the PC and ran the card there. This worked well for many years, but I have since upgraded to a newer motherboard that does have the extra empty slot and the tuner card is running internally now.

If your motherboard does actually have that extra empty slot, then you are looking for 1.5 or 2 slot video cards. In the Nvidia range, the cheapest that uses recent enough technology is the GT 1030 series, but even these are not cheap now. My preferred GT 1030 card is a silent one - no fans to cause the card to die when the fan does. Those are normally 2 slots wide. This is the only place I could find advertising available stock:

https://quietpc.co.nz/asus-gt1030-sl-2g-brk

I have 3 of those and an EVGA silent one as well. Since they do not have a fan to cause them to die early, they may be available second hand. Or maybe like me people keep them forever.

GT 1030 cards are good for HDMI 2.0 only and normally have one HTMI port and one DVI port. They are PCIe v3.0 and while most of them have a PCIe x16 connector, they actually only use PCIe x8 (half of the connector pins are unused). My EVGA one has a PCIe x8 connector, but I do not think they are available any more.