I made the mistake of getting a CPU without iGPU for my machine that I download on to upgrade it from the celeron that was too weak, and now I have my 1050 in it so I can use it but it covers the slot for the network card so I am back on the onboard gigabit. I would also like to get that back for another machine.
I tried some old AMD thing I had, but it kept forcing CSM back on, and there was no update for its bios.
So if you have anything that will take minimal power, take one slot up, and has proper UEFI bios on it that is cheap, let me know.