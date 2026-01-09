Unfortunately my Sonos Move gen 1 died recently, it was never moved but charging the whole time - and unfortunately doesn't appear it's battery related issue. Sonos didn't want to offer much more than a discount voucher; but since I don't have use for it - I will return the speaker unless someone here is keen.

The charging cradle which works for Gen 1 / Gen 2 is in new condition as it was never moved. I might as well try to sell this to crawl some money back.

New seems to be around $149.

I am happy if I can close to $50 please. Happy to ship and based in Wellington.