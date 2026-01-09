Metanoia 5311 VDSL SFP
I now have fibre so have no use for this.
From memory I think the port needs to be set to 1Gbps for this to work.
Locally sourced product and used it in Mikrotik.
Comes with cable.
$30 + Courierpost.
Metanoia 5311 VDSL SFP
I now have fibre so have no use for this.
From memory I think the port needs to be set to 1Gbps for this to work.
Locally sourced product and used it in Mikrotik.
Comes with cable.
$30 + Courierpost.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
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