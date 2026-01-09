Mikrotik hAP ac router with PSU
Standard Mikrotik 24V DC / 1.2A plug pack
This was my first Mikrotik router I bought in 2018 after using Cisco for a long time. And what a journey its been since :-)
$40 + Courierpost. Supplied factory reset.
Mikrotik hAP ac router with PSU
Standard Mikrotik 24V DC / 1.2A plug pack
This was my first Mikrotik router I bought in 2018 after using Cisco for a long time. And what a journey its been since :-)
$40 + Courierpost. Supplied factory reset.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
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