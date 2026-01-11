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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Ruckus ICX7450-48P switches | 48x 1G POE | 4 x 10G SFP+ | 2 x 40G QSFP
OmniouS

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#323757 11-Jan-2026 16:41
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4 x Ruckus ICX7450-48P network switches in very good, used condition.

 

 

 

Key specs:

 

- 48× 1GbE PoE+ (802.3af/at) ports
- 1 x 4-Port 10G SFP+ endpoint/uplink module (ICX7400-4X10GF)
- 2 x 40G stacking/uplink modules (ICX7400-1x40GQ)
- Dual redundant hot-swap PSUs
- Dual redundant hot-swap fans modules
- Rackmount ears
- Layer 3 Premium license enables support for BGP, OSPF, VRRP, PBR etc
- Out of band network management
- Console port
- USB-A port for external file storage

 

See Image Gallery and datasheet.

 

 

 

4 units available @ $200 each. Discount considered if multiple units purchased.

 

Pick up in Wellington CBD

 


2 additional 4-Port 10G SFP+ endpoint/uplink modules are also available at $65 each. 
These can be used to replace one or both of the 40G rear modules.




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OmniouS

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  #3452928 14-Jan-2026 13:58
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Bump. Switches $175 each




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OmniouS

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  #3461104 12-Feb-2026 22:36
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Just one left now




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