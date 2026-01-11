4 x Ruckus ICX7450-48P network switches in very good, used condition.
Key specs:
- 48× 1GbE PoE+ (802.3af/at) ports
- 1 x 4-Port 10G SFP+ endpoint/uplink module (ICX7400-4X10GF)
- 2 x 40G stacking/uplink modules (ICX7400-1x40GQ)
- Dual redundant hot-swap PSUs
- Dual redundant hot-swap fans modules
- Rackmount ears
- Layer 3 Premium license enables support for BGP, OSPF, VRRP, PBR etc
- Out of band network management
- Console port
- USB-A port for external file storage
See Image Gallery and datasheet.
4 units available @ $200 each. Discount considered if multiple units purchased.
Pick up in Wellington CBD
2 additional 4-Port 10G SFP+ endpoint/uplink modules are also available at $65 each.
These can be used to replace one or both of the 40G rear modules.