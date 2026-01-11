I have half a roll (74 m) of Sky type cable left over from cabling the lounge during a reno.
$30 or swap for similar amount of Cat 5/6.
I'm in Wellington but could take it off the drum for courier if needed.
I have half a roll (74 m) of Sky type cable left over from cabling the lounge during a reno.
$30 or swap for similar amount of Cat 5/6.
I'm in Wellington but could take it off the drum for courier if needed.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
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