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ForumsOffers and WantedWANTED: B450 Motherboard to suit 2600x
thewabbit

135 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 42

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#323767 12-Jan-2026 17:03
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Hi All,

 

I run/organise tech for a local sports group, we have a pc that we use to stream events and run the scoring system.

It looks like the MB is slowly dieing as we've lost ethernet, display out and some USB - the machine still boots into and runs windows via the Graphics cards outputs.

 

 

 

I know it's old, but as a non profit group, we do have limited cash on hand for upgrades

 

 

 

I'm wondering if anyone has a B450 AM4 (to suit a 2600x) lying around that they no longer need? (willing to pay).

 

Ideally it would have 2 x16 slots and wifi, but beggers can't be choosers!

I'm based in Chch

 

 

 

Cheers!

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sqishy
530 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 193


  #3453812 17-Jan-2026 15:07
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Maybe try Amazon AU

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/GIGABYTE-B550M-Micro-ATX-Realtek-Motherboard/dp/B0BTTZFQTP/ref=sr_1_22?crid=36V5G9IDBI31B&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.0cvo2mFu6Xd6F-LwkoOMY9430d9pOumZFuv4IYnCbIm9IJ0wj3t8905N0kW6ZfLKWq5UtuQNNfFqwZVilzD6mf25LU7ixTIF8kzlnn4AFLOIOxnKOaU7c6OwG7qaSGA9pkFOBujJ3SyDKGCKj7pX5QS8MMLWi9AKAFRKmvCYobi4N_dH5BJLTSfbk-tXuvYohpL6QQBYguG_T76EoThmg4eBIbboG0aVIowH3xCRIZu_HBbMLujtevQu34ZS7fmMya79ROfJMVK8t3djVU1oJ-m4Mj1-wNpfpruLwXI16Mo.hqUiIP414bouuU6Xs3idZtrTIIC1evTCgwQECouQjek&dib_tag=se&keywords=B450%2BAM4&qid=1768615625&sprefix=b450%2Bam%2Caps%2C259&sr=8-22&th=1

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