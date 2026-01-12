Hi All,

I run/organise tech for a local sports group, we have a pc that we use to stream events and run the scoring system.



It looks like the MB is slowly dieing as we've lost ethernet, display out and some USB - the machine still boots into and runs windows via the Graphics cards outputs.

I know it's old, but as a non profit group, we do have limited cash on hand for upgrades

I'm wondering if anyone has a B450 AM4 (to suit a 2600x) lying around that they no longer need? (willing to pay).

Ideally it would have 2 x16 slots and wifi, but beggers can't be choosers!



I'm based in Chch

Cheers!