I have a Hyperx Alloy Rise 75 wireless mechanical keyboard available now.
Asking $300 incl shipping.
I have a Hyperx Alloy Rise 75 wireless mechanical keyboard available now.
Asking $300 incl shipping.
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Drop to $250.
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Bump.
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Listed this on Trade Me and only had the usual queries about dropping the price.
So I will drop the price here.
Asking $150 now - a huge discount from retail.
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I'll bite! How long have you had it? And what is the condition?
Only a couple of months. Brand new, used for a review only for a week or so.
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Sweet! I'll PM you.
I'll take it if the deal falls through, cheers
Thanks, @Kiwiuk but this item is now sold.
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