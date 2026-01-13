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ForumsOffers and Wanted[SOLD] Hyperx Alloy Rise 75 wireless mechanical keyboard
freitasm

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#323774 13-Jan-2026 15:51
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I have a Hyperx Alloy Rise 75 wireless mechanical keyboard available now. 

 

Asking $300 incl shipping.

 




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freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3456426 27-Jan-2026 16:01
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Drop to $250.




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freitasm

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  #3461153 13-Feb-2026 09:37
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Bump.




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freitasm

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  #3463823 23-Feb-2026 19:16
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Listed this on Trade Me and only had the usual queries about dropping the price.

 

So I will drop the price here.

 

Asking $150 now - a huge discount from retail.




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tangerz
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  #3463873 24-Feb-2026 08:30
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I'll bite! How long have you had it? And what is the condition?

freitasm

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  #3463876 24-Feb-2026 08:45
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Only a couple of months. Brand new, used for a review only for a week or so.




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tangerz
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  #3463879 24-Feb-2026 08:51
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Sweet! I'll PM you.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
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  #3464420 25-Feb-2026 06:02
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I'll take it if the deal falls through, cheers

freitasm

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  #3464517 25-Feb-2026 09:54
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Thanks, @Kiwiuk but this item is now sold.




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