It was a B/D present 15 yrs ago by a techy friend who thought I would want it, but it has never been used because I could not really get my head around it. I have better understanding and usage with this Multimeter Digital High-precision Electrical Dedicated Voltage Measurement Multi-functional Line Breaking Pen I got off Temu.
Key Features and Specifications (QM1300)
- Display: LCD, 3.5 digit, not backlit.
- Measurement Range Count: 19 ranges.
- Safety Rating: CAT II 500V.
- Power Source: Requires one 9V battery.
- Dimensions: 68mm (W) x 125mm (H) x 23mm (D).
Measurement Functions
- DC Voltage: Ranges include 200mV, 2V, 20V, 200V, 1000V.
- AC Voltage: Ranges include 200V, 750V.
- DC Current: Ranges include 2000µA, 20mA, 200mA, 10A.
- Resistance: Ranges include 200Ω, 2kΩ, 20kΩ, 200kΩ, 2MΩ.
- Continuity Test: Yes.
- Transistor Tester: Yes, plug-in.
Includes instruction manual and original packaging.
Note:This is a discontinued model.
Offer $50 pickup Tauranga or added postage NZ.