It was a B/D present 15 yrs ago by a techy friend who thought I would want it, but it has never been used because I could not really get my head around it. I have better understanding and usage with this Multimeter Digital High-precision Electrical Dedicated Voltage Measurement Multi-functional Line Breaking Pen I got off Temu.

Key Features and Specifications (QM1300)

Display: LCD, 3.5 digit, not backlit.

LCD, 3.5 digit, not backlit. Measurement Range Count: 19 ranges.

19 ranges. Safety Rating: CAT II 500V.

CAT II 500V. Power Source: Requires one 9V battery.

Requires one 9V battery. Dimensions: 68mm (W) x 125mm (H) x 23mm (D).

Measurement Functions

DC Voltage: Ranges include 200mV, 2V, 20V, 200V, 1000V.

Ranges include 200mV, 2V, 20V, 200V, 1000V. AC Voltage: Ranges include 200V, 750V.

Ranges include 200V, 750V. DC Current: Ranges include 2000µA, 20mA, 200mA, 10A.

Ranges include 2000µA, 20mA, 200mA, 10A. Resistance: Ranges include 200Ω, 2kΩ, 20kΩ, 200kΩ, 2MΩ.

Ranges include 200Ω, 2kΩ, 20kΩ, 200kΩ, 2MΩ. Continuity Test: Yes.

Yes. Transistor Tester: Yes, plug-in.

Includes instruction manual and original packaging.

Note:This is a discontinued model.

Offer $50 pickup Tauranga or added postage NZ.