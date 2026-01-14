It was a B/D present 15 yrs ago by a techy friend who thought I would want it, but it has never been used because I could not really get my head around it. I have better understanding and usage with this Multimeter Digital High-precision Electrical Dedicated Voltage Measurement Multi-functional Line Breaking Pen I got off Temu.

 

Key Features and Specifications (QM1300)

 

     

  • Display: LCD, 3.5 digit, not backlit.
  • Measurement Range Count: 19 ranges.
  • Safety Rating: CAT II 500V.
  • Power Source: Requires one 9V battery.
  • Dimensions: 68mm (W) x 125mm (H) x 23mm (D). 

Measurement Functions

 

     

  • DC Voltage: Ranges include 200mV, 2V, 20V, 200V, 1000V.
  • AC Voltage: Ranges include 200V, 750V.
  • DC Current: Ranges include 2000µA, 20mA, 200mA, 10A.
  • Resistance: Ranges include 200Ω, 2kΩ, 20kΩ, 200kΩ, 2MΩ.
  • Continuity Test: Yes.
  • Transistor Tester: Yes, plug-in. 

Includes instruction manual and original packaging.

 

Note:This is a discontinued model.

 

Offer $50 pickup Tauranga or added postage NZ.

 