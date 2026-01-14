I have a Logitech G321 Wireless headphones for sale. It works with the Ligthspeed USB (included) or Bluetooth.
Asking $90 including shipping.
I have a Logitech G321 Wireless headphones for sale. It works with the Ligthspeed USB (included) or Bluetooth.
Asking $90 including shipping.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
Bump
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
What's the battery like?
It's brand new, so longer than 20 hours.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.