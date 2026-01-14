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ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] Logitech G321 Wireless headphones
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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#323782 14-Jan-2026 18:04
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I have a Logitech G321 Wireless headphones for sale. It works with the Ligthspeed USB (included) or Bluetooth.

 

Asking $90 including shipping.

 




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freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3456427 27-Jan-2026 16:01
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Bump




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nakedmolerat
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  #3459410 6-Feb-2026 23:39
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What's the battery like?

freitasm

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  #3459414 7-Feb-2026 00:38
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It's brand new, so longer than  20 hours.




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