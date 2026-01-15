AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelling. Genuine. Mint condition with warranty until 1/10/26. No box. Can include a generic usb c cable. They also charge wirelessly or on an Apple Watch charger.
$150
Free shipping or pick up West Auckland
Like a phone do airpods have a battery capacity type report thing? I am potentially interested if battery life is still near new :)
Battery life seems fine on these. They are pretty lightly used since purchasing in October afaik. Last time I used them was probably around 3hours with ANC on and I don’t think it got to below 20%. But if you like I can hook them up and run a test to see how long they last.
Previously belonged to a family member who barely used them at all.
Sweet thanks for the info, will DM and sort payment etc
Sold!
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