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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: AirPods 4 (ANC)
lookout

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Ultimate Geek
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#323785 15-Jan-2026 08:53
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AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelling. Genuine. Mint condition with warranty until 1/10/26. No box. Can include a generic usb c cable. They also charge wirelessly or on an Apple Watch charger. 

 

$150

 

Free shipping or pick up West Auckland

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nzcub3y
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Geek
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  #3453339 15-Jan-2026 14:31
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Like a phone do airpods have a battery capacity type report thing? I am potentially interested if battery life is still near new :)



lookout

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Ultimate Geek
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  #3453343 15-Jan-2026 14:39
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Battery life seems fine on these. They are pretty lightly used since purchasing in October afaik. Last time I used them was probably around 3hours with ANC on and I don’t think it got to below 20%. But if you like I can hook them up and run a test to see how long they last. 
Previously belonged to a family member who barely used them at all. 

nzcub3y
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  #3453348 15-Jan-2026 14:46
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Sweet thanks for the info, will DM and sort payment etc



lookout

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Ultimate Geek
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  #3453368 15-Jan-2026 16:09
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Sold!

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