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ForumsOffers and Wanted[WTB] Sony TV Active 3D Glasses TDG-BT400A
zhangman

21 posts

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#323796 15-Jan-2026 22:42
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WTB a pair of active Sony 3D glasses model Number TDG-BT400A, looks something like this:

 

 

 

 

Not sure how much they go for but I would probably pay approx $20-30 for 1 pair 

 

Please DM if you have an unwanted pair lying around

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sqishy
533 posts

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  #3453568 16-Jan-2026 10:55
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I have 2 pairs of Samsung 3D Actvie Glasses model SSG-4100GB take a 3V button battery. PM me if you want to buy.



Goosey
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  #3453582 16-Jan-2026 12:21
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Hey, I think I have these, pretty much unused and I’m pretty sure in original box.

 

ill have to check, but wont be able to check until this weekend as they are at a family member’s house.

zhangman

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  #3453592 16-Jan-2026 13:12
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sqishy:

 

I have 2 pairs of Samsung 3D Actvie Glasses model SSG-4100GB take a 3V button battery. PM me if you want to buy.

 

 

 

 

Thanks mate would like to use Sony's if possible 

 

 

 

Goosey:

 

Hey, I think I have these, pretty much unused and I’m pretty sure in original box.

 

ill have to check, but wont be able to check until this weekend as they are at a family member’s house.

 

 

 

 

Thats awesome appreciate it 😎



Goosey
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  #3454021 19-Jan-2026 07:09
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Hey, 

 

 

 

Sorry for the delay, turns out the 4 pairs I have are:

 

TDG 500P

 


Cheers, 

 

 

zhangman

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  #3454037 19-Jan-2026 09:50
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All good appreciate you looking thanks 

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