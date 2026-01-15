WTB a pair of active Sony 3D glasses model Number TDG-BT400A, looks something like this:
Not sure how much they go for but I would probably pay approx $20-30 for 1 pair
Please DM if you have an unwanted pair lying around
I have 2 pairs of Samsung 3D Actvie Glasses model SSG-4100GB take a 3V button battery. PM me if you want to buy.
Hey, I think I have these, pretty much unused and I’m pretty sure in original box.
ill have to check, but wont be able to check until this weekend as they are at a family member’s house.
sqishy:
I have 2 pairs of Samsung 3D Actvie Glasses model SSG-4100GB take a 3V button battery. PM me if you want to buy.
Thanks mate would like to use Sony's if possible
Goosey:
Hey, I think I have these, pretty much unused and I’m pretty sure in original box.
ill have to check, but wont be able to check until this weekend as they are at a family member’s house.
Thats awesome appreciate it 😎
Hey,
Sorry for the delay, turns out the 4 pairs I have are:
TDG 500P
Cheers,
All good appreciate you looking thanks
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