FS: Meta Quest 3 bundle

This is a great condition, used Meta Quest 3 with a VR streaming router and an official Meta silicone facial interface. Everything includes its original box and contents and is well cared for.

Includes:

Meta Quest 3 512GB model (includes box and charger, and an as-new material facial interface)

Meta Quest 3 silicone facial interface (includes box) which is extra easy to clean

Puppis S1 PC-VR streaming router (includes box)

As above, because the silicone facial interface was used from day 1, the original material interface is as-new -- this is a nice bonus that you rarely get with used headsets. The headset and controllers are in great condition as per photos. The Puppis router works well and includes the box and cable.

Using the Puppis S1, you can create a mini network between your PC and VR headset, to take advantage of low-latency streaming. You can use the Oculus or Steam apps to stream PC games, but Virtual Desktop works excellently and is my preference. You can optionally connect the Puppis S1 to your home network to keep your headset connected to the internet at the same time. It also has some other nifty functions, but VR streaming is essentially the point.

This would suit someone who wants to take advantage of both Meta's game library and PC gaming / streaming, or who wants a quality second-hand headset for mixed reality applications.

I'm selling this as a bundle. I'm looking for $900 with free shipping. Feel free to message me.

Note: last photo is of the material interface; the silicone one is attached to unit.