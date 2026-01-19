mailmarshall

As per the topic, if anyone wants to sell their HDHomerun Flex Quatro or Duo Connect, please let me know.
These models have DVB-T/T2/C (terrestrial not satellite).
Thanks in advance.
I may have mine sitting around not being used. I'm away so will try remember to have a look when I get back tomorrow night.
Awesome - thank you!
I checked and mine is the older HD HomeRun Dual tuner or the internal Hauppage WinTv HVR2210 Dual Tuner, so not the ones you are after sorry.
Do you know if the Homerun still works? There have been few tweaks in the software end of things but essentially I just want it for DVB-T. I would be keen if it does still work.
Feel free to DM if thats easier 👍
I have an HDHR4-2DT no longer in use if that suits?
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Awesome sent ya PM.
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