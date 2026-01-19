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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: HDHomerun Flex Quatro or Duo Connect
mailmarshall

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#323815 19-Jan-2026 15:51
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As per the topic, if anyone wants to sell their HDHomerun Flex Quatro or Duo Connect, please let me know.

 

These models have  DVB-T/T2/C (terrestrial not satellite).

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

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mrdrifter
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  #3454431 19-Jan-2026 19:57
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I may have mine sitting around not being used. I'm away so will try remember to have a look when I get back tomorrow night.



mailmarshall

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  #3454446 19-Jan-2026 21:24
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Awesome - thank you!

mrdrifter
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  #3454881 21-Jan-2026 17:00
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I checked and mine is the older HD HomeRun Dual tuner or the internal Hauppage WinTv HVR2210 Dual Tuner, so not the ones you are after sorry.



mailmarshall

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  #3454905 21-Jan-2026 22:17
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Do you know if the Homerun still works? There have been few tweaks in the software end of things but essentially I just want it for DVB-T. I would be keen if it does still work.

 

Feel free to DM if thats easier 👍

saf

saf
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  #3455211 23-Jan-2026 07:38
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I have an HDHR4-2DT no longer in use if that suits?




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

mailmarshall

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  #3455476 23-Jan-2026 17:55
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Awesome sent ya PM.

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