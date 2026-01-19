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ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS]: MINIX NEO P140 140W 3-port GAN Wall/Desktop Charger
mrgsm021

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#323816 19-Jan-2026 17:45
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HNY everyone!

 

As per title, I've one of these for sale.

 

Originally bought it to be used in the office at work for my work laptop, 2 x smartphones, headphone and earbuds, charging set up at work have since improved and gone with a less powerful charging brick so surplus to requirements.

 

All 3 ports are USB-C only, no USB-A, fully supports 5A PPS for Samsung Galaxy S Ultra owner.

 

1 port supports up to max. 140W, 1 port up to 100W and third port up to 30W when each port used individually.

 

Please see photos of the charging PDO spec for more info.

 

It's in good condition albeit with slight scuffs on either side due to wear & tear (see photos).

 

Still has original box including everything it came with, as well as extra two NZ adaptors used as a wall charger or as desktop charger, (which has signs of slight cracking on plastic housing but appears to still held in place see photos) for versatility depending on usage scenario.

 

Asking for $70 with extra $10 for shipping anywhere in NZ (ex rural)

 

Pick up in Flat Bush on weekends or Wynyard Quarter Mondays to Wednesdays.

 

PM if interested.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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mrgsm021

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  #3454936 22-Jan-2026 08:49
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Bump

 

Now $60 including shipping to urban addresses



mrgsm021

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  #3455972 26-Jan-2026 11:39
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Bump - this is still available, now down to $55 incl urban shipping in NZ.

 

This is likely the best value 140W GaN Charger, with options of using it either as a wall charger at work then as a desktop charger at home with additional travel adaptors and microfiber pouch included, considering there was a 100W charger sold at The Warehouse for $59.

ringbearer
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  #3455975 26-Jan-2026 12:00
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PM’ed, I’m interested. 



mrgsm021

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  #3455982 26-Jan-2026 12:59
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Sold pending payment

mrgsm021

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  #3456045 26-Jan-2026 13:52
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Sold, thank you GZ!

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