mokoshakalaka

Our charger broke this week, I know the Dyson DC45 is a very old model, just wondering if there is an off chance that someone has a charger they are willing to part with.
Cheers
In case you have no luck with locating a used charger, click the "notify me" button and you might be able to get one direct from Dyson. Have done this before for older Dyson accessories.
https://www.dyson.co.nz/support/replacement-parts/vacuum-cleaners/stick-vacuums/dc45
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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Thanks for that, i've just done so!
It is also worth calling Dyson, they have been able to supply parts not listed on their website. You will also be able to get a generic replacement from Jaycar.
I have a whole DC45 you're welcome to. It all works except for the battery.
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