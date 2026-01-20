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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Dyson DC45 charger
mokoshakalaka

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#323817 20-Jan-2026 09:20
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Our charger broke this week, I know the Dyson DC45 is a very old model, just wondering if there is an off chance that someone has a charger they are willing to part with.

 

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Stu

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  #3454565 20-Jan-2026 11:06
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In case you have no luck with locating a used charger, click the "notify me" button and you might be able to get one direct from Dyson. Have done this before for older Dyson accessories.

 

https://www.dyson.co.nz/support/replacement-parts/vacuum-cleaners/stick-vacuums/dc45




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mokoshakalaka

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  #3454567 20-Jan-2026 11:09
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Thanks for that, i've just done so!

fearandloathing
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  #3454571 20-Jan-2026 11:13
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It is also worth calling Dyson, they have been able to supply parts not listed on their website. You will also be able to get a generic replacement from Jaycar. 



ringbearer
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  #3454586 20-Jan-2026 11:58
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I have a whole DC45 you're welcome to. It all works except for the battery.

 

 

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