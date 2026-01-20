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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Powercolor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GDDR6 Graphics Card
bobbyob

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#323820 20-Jan-2026 13:23
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Brand new 9070xt for reluctant sale.

 

 

$1350.

 

 

Pickup central Auckland or can ship at your cost.

 

 

 

 

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toejam316
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  #3454641 20-Jan-2026 13:40
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At your asking price, have you considered seeing if you can return to the retailer?

 

I ask because you're not far off a new one, and it's actually been cheaper at PB before then your asking price.




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bobbyob

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  #3454642 20-Jan-2026 13:50
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No returns unfortunately, and it is a new GPU so effectively cheaper at least right now.

 

Open to reasonable offers.

sidefx
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  #3454650 20-Jan-2026 14:18
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toejam316:

 

At your asking price, have you considered seeing if you can return to the retailer?

 

I ask because you're not far off a new one, and it's actually been cheaper at PB before then your asking price.

 



Unfortunately though, with current RAM shortages, I think prices are generally going in one direction now? And it ain't down.  Kicking myself for not buying a new card on black Friday sales (Sorry OP this ones a fair bit out of my budget)   




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
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bobbyob

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  #3463399 20-Feb-2026 20:51
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$1275

cddt
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  #3463403 20-Feb-2026 21:34
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Do you have receipt from retailer for warranty purposes etc? 

bobbyob

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  #3463526 21-Feb-2026 21:56
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Yes reciept can be provided.

 
 
 
 

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bobbyob

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  #3465659 28-Feb-2026 11:09
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SOLD

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