$1350.
Pickup central Auckland or can ship at your cost.
At your asking price, have you considered seeing if you can return to the retailer?
I ask because you're not far off a new one, and it's actually been cheaper at PB before then your asking price.
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Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
Open to reasonable offers.
toejam316:
At your asking price, have you considered seeing if you can return to the retailer?
I ask because you're not far off a new one, and it's actually been cheaper at PB before then your asking price.
"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there." | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
- Richard Feynman
Do you have receipt from retailer for warranty purposes etc?
SOLD
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