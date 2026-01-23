Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: iPad 11 / Apple Watch s10 / Switch OLED
lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

ID Verified

#323841 23-Jan-2026 20:21
Send private message

Hi team, all items in excellent condition and available for pick up in West Auckland, or meet up. Happy to ship by NZ Post courier. Let me know if you would like extra photos of anything.

 

Apple iPad - $550
11-inch A16
128GB Wi-Fi 
Blue
As new. Purchased less than a month ago for work purposes. Comes with Apple Smart Folio (worth $150) and a knockoff Apple Pencil which works fine but does not attach magnetically. It charges by USB-C. All boxed as new and a copy of the invoice can be supplied.

 


 

-------------

 

Apple Watch Series 10 - $350 (PENDING)
46mm
Jet Black Aluminium
Sports band M/L + other knockoff bands. 100% battery health and absolutely mint, no scratches or marks at all. Comes in box with official fast charger.

 

 

-------------

 

Nintendo Switch OLED - $350
Comes with all the original bundled accessories (Neon joy cons, dock, grip, straps, cables) plus 256gb sd card, NYXI Hyperion and a case. The NYXI Hyperions can be separated and attached to the Switch like joy cons to give better grip in handheld mode. Excellent condition and no marks or scratches. The left joy con does have a dent on the thumbstick which doesn't affect the functionality at all.

 

Create new topic
lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

ID Verified

  #3455535 23-Jan-2026 20:35
Send private message

Wow, already a few messages about the Apple Watch so marking that as sold for now. 



lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

ID Verified

  #3455547 24-Jan-2026 08:00
Send private message

Just revising my prices on these after checking TM etc. 

 

iPad - $500

 

Switch OLED - $300

lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

ID Verified

  #3455662 24-Jan-2026 19:32
Send private message

iPad sold

 

Switch still available for $300 (ono)



lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

ID Verified

  #3456249 26-Jan-2026 21:57
Send private message

Can do Switch OLED for $250 but I’ll keep the SD card :)

lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

ID Verified

  #3456751 28-Jan-2026 19:00
Send private message

Switch is sold. Still have the Nyxi joycons which I can do for $25 if anyone is keen

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 