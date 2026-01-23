Hi team, all items in excellent condition and available for pick up in West Auckland, or meet up. Happy to ship by NZ Post courier. Let me know if you would like extra photos of anything.

Apple iPad - $550

11-inch A16

128GB Wi-Fi

Blue

As new. Purchased less than a month ago for work purposes. Comes with Apple Smart Folio (worth $150) and a knockoff Apple Pencil which works fine but does not attach magnetically. It charges by USB-C. All boxed as new and a copy of the invoice can be supplied.





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Apple Watch Series 10 - $350 (PENDING)

46mm

Jet Black Aluminium

Sports band M/L + other knockoff bands. 100% battery health and absolutely mint, no scratches or marks at all. Comes in box with official fast charger.

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Nintendo Switch OLED - $350

Comes with all the original bundled accessories (Neon joy cons, dock, grip, straps, cables) plus 256gb sd card, NYXI Hyperion and a case. The NYXI Hyperions can be separated and attached to the Switch like joy cons to give better grip in handheld mode. Excellent condition and no marks or scratches. The left joy con does have a dent on the thumbstick which doesn't affect the functionality at all.