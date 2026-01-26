champakram

Just trying to clear out. Pick up is in Orewa. If anything needs to be shipped.
Server Rack not sure of brand.
$250
Canon G3630 bought in Sep 2024 hardly used just around 170 pages in great condition.
$75
Netgear desktop switch - Bought new but used for 3 days and move to Unifi Flex Mini as I have I wanted something PoE as my switch is PoE
$25
Raspberry Pi 3B 16G memory
$50
Desktop PC i think lenovo business PC
$120
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB M.2
Looking for $80
HikVision PoE Camera Switch
$20
Logitech Speaker
$10
Unifi PoE adapter. 48v
$20
Unifi PoE Adapter 24v
$10
Carplay/Android Auto Wireless adapter
$20
Mi TV box
$50
USB - C HUB has dual HDMI adapter
$50
Kids table.
Solid wood very strong. We used to kids to help with son during his lego play
$100
Baby Capsule Maxi Cosi really in great condition
$100
Baby pram
$20
Kids play pen
$0
Baby gate.
$0
Kids football play
$0
Baby rocker
$0