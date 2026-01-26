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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Clearing out house
champakram

164 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 9

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#323853 26-Jan-2026 13:51
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Just trying to clear out. Pick up is in Orewa. If anything needs to be shipped.

 

 

 

Server Rack not sure of brand. 

 

 $250

 

 

 

 

 

Canon G3630 bought in Sep 2024 hardly used just around 170 pages in great condition.

 

$75

 

 

 

 

Netgear desktop switch - Bought new but used for 3 days and move to Unifi Flex Mini as I have I wanted something PoE as my switch is PoE

 

$25

 

 

 

 

Raspberry Pi 3B 16G memory

 

$50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Desktop PC i think lenovo business PC

 

 

 

 

 

$120 

 

 

 

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB M.2

 

Looking for $80

 

 

 

 

HikVision PoE Camera Switch

 

$20

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logitech Speaker 

 

$10

 

 

 

 

Unifi PoE adapter. 48v

 

$20

 

 

 

 

Unifi PoE Adapter 24v 

 

$10

 

 

 

 

Carplay/Android Auto Wireless adapter

 

$20

 

 

 

 

Mi TV box

 

$50

 

 

 

 

USB - C HUB has dual HDMI adapter 

 

$50 

 

 

 

 

 

Kids table.

 

Solid wood very strong. We used to kids to help with son during his lego play

 

$100

 

 

 

 

 

Baby Capsule Maxi Cosi really in great condition 

 

$100 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Baby pram

 

$20

 

 

 

 

Kids play pen

 

$0

 

 

 

 

Baby gate.

 

$0

 

 

 

 

Kids football play

 

$0

 

 

Baby rocker

 

$0 

 

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LostBoyNZ
622 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 190


  #3456091 26-Jan-2026 14:07
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PM sent about the Samsung drive



Benoire
2881 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 693


  #3456092 26-Jan-2026 14:14
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What size is the rack either in rack units and/or physical dimensions?

champakram

164 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 9

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  #3456094 26-Jan-2026 14:17
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Car Wireless Adapter and Nvme is sold



champakram

164 posts

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+1 received by user: 9

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  #3456095 26-Jan-2026 14:18
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Benoire:

 

What size is the rack either in rack units and/or physical dimensions?

 

 

 its 36RU let me check the dimensions 

champakram

164 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 9

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  #3456145 26-Jan-2026 15:01
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Benoire:

 

What size is the rack either in rack units and/or physical dimensions?

 

 

115H x 600W x 600D

Qazzy03
546 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 494


  #3456153 26-Jan-2026 15:52
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If LostBoyNZ doesnt grab the samsung drive, flicked a PM.

 

Edit, sold, ty for fast reply  😄

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
TomHenshall
10 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 2

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  #3456197 26-Jan-2026 20:14
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If the printer is still available I'd like to grab it. 

Reanalyse
399 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 315


  #3456199 26-Jan-2026 20:34
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I would like the Pi3B please if still available

 

Will send you a PM

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