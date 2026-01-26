champakram

Just trying to clear out. Pick up is in Orewa. If anything needs to be shipped.

Server Rack not sure of brand.

$250

Canon G3630 bought in Sep 2024 hardly used just around 170 pages in great condition.

$75

Netgear desktop switch - Bought new but used for 3 days and move to Unifi Flex Mini as I have I wanted something PoE as my switch is PoE

$25

Raspberry Pi 3B 16G memory

$50

Desktop PC i think lenovo business PC

$120

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB M.2

Looking for $80

HikVision PoE Camera Switch

$20

Logitech Speaker

$10

Unifi PoE adapter. 48v

$20

Unifi PoE Adapter 24v

$10

Carplay/Android Auto Wireless adapter

$20

Mi TV box

$50

USB - C HUB has dual HDMI adapter

$50

Kids table.

Solid wood very strong. We used to kids to help with son during his lego play

$100

Baby Capsule Maxi Cosi really in great condition

$100

Baby pram

$20

Kids play pen

$0

Baby gate.

$0

Kids football play

$0

Baby rocker

$0