Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 2x Asus 23" Full HD monitors - white
caffynz

322 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 140

ID Verified
Subscriber

#323895 31-Jan-2026 10:49
Send private message quote this post

2x white Asus 23" Full HD monitors - exactly these ones: https://www.asus.com/displays-desktops/monitors/eye-care/vc239h-w/ bought in April 2020.

 

One is attached to a Loctek gas spring monitor stand (this one), bought in Sept 2023. No longer have the base for this monitor.

Both monitors come with their original power cable/supply. 

 

No longer needed - as I've upgraded to ultrawide curved monitors.

 

Both still working, and last time I looked, no dead pixels.

 

Looking to sell everything together for $200, based on prices of new similar monitors and the stand, and taking into account age... 

 

Pick up only, in West Auckland. 

 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
caffynz

322 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 140

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3459028 5-Feb-2026 11:18
Send private message quote this post

Bump. 

 

 



caffynz

322 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 140

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3459608 8-Feb-2026 08:56
Send private message quote this post

Bump and price drop - $180 ono.

Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
212 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 66

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3459724 8-Feb-2026 12:07
Send private message quote this post

Oh, interested in these. If you have no other interest and would start considering shipping to Rotorua at my cost, let me know :-)




Lurking ...



caffynz

322 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 140

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3460473 11-Feb-2026 10:30
Send private message quote this post

Virgil:

 

Oh, interested in these. If you have no other interest and would start considering shipping to Rotorua at my cost, let me know :-)

 

 

 

 

@Virgil I'll send you a PM.

caffynz

322 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 140

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3469255 12-Mar-2026 09:19
Send private message quote this post

Sorry not sure how to change the tile of this thread, but this is now sold. Thanks

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 