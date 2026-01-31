2x white Asus 23" Full HD monitors - exactly these ones: https://www.asus.com/displays-desktops/monitors/eye-care/vc239h-w/ bought in April 2020.

One is attached to a Loctek gas spring monitor stand (this one), bought in Sept 2023. No longer have the base for this monitor.



Both monitors come with their original power cable/supply.

No longer needed - as I've upgraded to ultrawide curved monitors.

Both still working, and last time I looked, no dead pixels.

Looking to sell everything together for $200, based on prices of new similar monitors and the stand, and taking into account age...

Pick up only, in West Auckland.