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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Hp p400 array BBWC battery
dimsim

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#323910 2-Feb-2026 11:08
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Long shot - but would anyone have a functional battery for a p400i array controller?

 

have gone to expand the array on my old dl360g5 and it’s dead …. Arghhhh

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MadEngineer
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  #3459312 6-Feb-2026 11:42
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What happens if you throw the part number at empr?  e.g. Part 398648-001 | EMPR New Zealand




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



dimsim

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  #3459347 6-Feb-2026 14:01
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i did try EMPR, but tbh the last time i requested a quote from them it a. took days b. was cheaper to buy in us.

 

ive since got a new one coming from ebay - due in 10 days.

dimsim

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  #3459968 9-Feb-2026 14:51
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arrived today, fitted, charged and expanding.. ty ebay.

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