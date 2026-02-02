Long shot - but would anyone have a functional battery for a p400i array controller?
have gone to expand the array on my old dl360g5 and it’s dead …. Arghhhh
What happens if you throw the part number at empr? e.g. Part 398648-001 | EMPR New Zealand
i did try EMPR, but tbh the last time i requested a quote from them it a. took days b. was cheaper to buy in us.
ive since got a new one coming from ebay - due in 10 days.
arrived today, fitted, charged and expanding.. ty ebay.
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