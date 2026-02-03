Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFree: Banana box of gear for resale in Grey Lynn
Dynamic

4027 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1862

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#323914 3-Feb-2026 08:33
Send private message

We've had a bit of a clear out of our storage shelves and have a banana box of gear that is too good to throw away but not worth enough for us to invest time in selling.  I hope someone who enjoys buying and selling might take it off our hands.  Highlights include three ATX power supplies, an AirFly Pro, a new-old-stock Netgear 16 port switch, a smart plug, a 4 port KVM switch (VGA/PS2), and an HP J8693A 48 port switch with 4x 10g SFP ports.

 

Pickup location:
- from our office in Grey Lynn (beside Bunnings) between 7am and 5pm weekdays
- from my home just off Lincoln Road in west Auckland between 6pm and 8pm weekday evenings or over a weekend

 

First one to confirm below they want this gear and can pick it up within a week wins.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

Create new topic
Dynamic

4027 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1862

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3458222 3-Feb-2026 08:36
Send private message

Images:

 

 

 




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



Eva888
2824 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2482

Lifetime subscriber

  #3458223 3-Feb-2026 08:39
Send private message

I’d be happy to buy the airfly pro plus postage if you have the time or inclination to send it. 

Dynamic

4027 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1862

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3458228 3-Feb-2026 09:21
Send private message

Now gone (pending pickup)

 

@Eva888 I'll encourage the successful Geekzoner to contact you.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



Eva888
2824 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2482

Lifetime subscriber

  #3458241 3-Feb-2026 09:35
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

Now gone (pending pickup)

 

@Eva888 I'll encourage the successful Geekzoner to contact you.

 

 

Thanks, glad for you, it was a long shot. 

Jaxson
8184 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1341

Trusted

  #3458246 3-Feb-2026 10:10
Send private message

Eva888:

 

I’d be happy to buy the airfly pro plus postage if you have the time or inclination to send it. 

 



Funny that caught my attention straight away too.
I haven't needed mine as much as I thought I might lately though.  
Many screens on planes seem to allow bluetooth connections now directly built in.
Unless you had another use planned for it too.

Eva888
2824 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2482

Lifetime subscriber

  #3458337 3-Feb-2026 12:48
Send private message

Jaxson:

 

Eva888:

 

I’d be happy to buy the airfly pro plus postage if you have the time or inclination to send it. 

 



Funny that caught my attention straight away too.
I haven't needed mine as much as I thought I might lately though.  
Many screens on planes seem to allow bluetooth connections now directly built in.
Unless you had another use planned for it too.

 

 

Borrowed my daughter’s airfly that I bought for her. Used my AirPod pros with it on Air Nz flight and was gobsmacked that the pods totally blocked out all the plane noise and I could watch the movie and actually hear it clearly. I don’t think the plane had Bluetooth. I have never used noise cancelling before and honestly couldn’t believe how amazing it is so will buy an airfly to enjoy on future flights. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).
Jaxson
8184 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1341

Trusted

  #3458458 3-Feb-2026 16:50
Send private message

Enjoy.  Decent noise cancelling can revolutionise the travel experience. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 