We've had a bit of a clear out of our storage shelves and have a banana box of gear that is too good to throw away but not worth enough for us to invest time in selling. I hope someone who enjoys buying and selling might take it off our hands. Highlights include three ATX power supplies, an AirFly Pro, a new-old-stock Netgear 16 port switch, a smart plug, a 4 port KVM switch (VGA/PS2), and an HP J8693A 48 port switch with 4x 10g SFP ports.

Pickup location:

- from our office in Grey Lynn (beside Bunnings) between 7am and 5pm weekdays

- from my home just off Lincoln Road in west Auckland between 6pm and 8pm weekday evenings or over a weekend

First one to confirm below they want this gear and can pick it up within a week wins.