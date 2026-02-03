Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Meta Quest 3

D.W

D.W

747 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 91


#323917 3-Feb-2026 11:52
Send private message

$700 pickup Chch or $15 shipping.

Create new topic
LostBoyNZ
622 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 190


  #3458323 3-Feb-2026 11:58
Send private message

I'm sure someone will enjoy the VR :)

 

I imagine that's the 512gb version not the 128gb one, but good to confirm?




Powershop referral: Get $150 of credit spread over 12 months with this link: https://secure.powershop.co.nz/r/grahamp-q8PwhBv?p=1827

 

---

 

Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more

 

https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal Light, PlayStation 5 consoles and more...



D.W

D.W

747 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 91


  #3458324 3-Feb-2026 11:59
Send private message

LostBoyNZ:

 

I'm sure someone will enjoy the VR :)

 

I imagine that's the 512gb version not the 128gb one, but good to confirm?

 



Thanks I'll confirm when I get home tonight, not 100% sure.

D.W

D.W

747 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 91


  #3458503 3-Feb-2026 21:52
Send private message

128GB.  Also includes BOBO VR Headstrap.



D.W

D.W

747 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 91


  #3458935 5-Feb-2026 09:25
Send private message

Price drop to $650.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 