$700 pickup Chch or $15 shipping.
I'm sure someone will enjoy the VR :)
I imagine that's the 512gb version not the 128gb one, but good to confirm?
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Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more
https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal Light, PlayStation 5 consoles and more...
LostBoyNZ:
I'm sure someone will enjoy the VR :)
I imagine that's the 512gb version not the 128gb one, but good to confirm?
128GB. Also includes BOBO VR Headstrap.
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