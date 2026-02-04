Looking to get a Pixel 1 2016 for the storage there are heaps available from china on ebay but who hard to choose. Has anyone got reliable supplier out of china for Pixel Of course if someone on here had a working one that would be great as well
Looking to get a Pixel 1 2016 for the storage there are heaps available from china on ebay but who hard to choose. Has anyone got reliable supplier out of china for Pixel Of course if someone on here had a working one that would be great as well
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
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