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ForumsOffers and Wanted[WTB] Retro Handheld
SEEN

216 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 25

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#323940 5-Feb-2026 11:00
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Hi all,

 

Wondering what's around in the way of retro handhelds.

 

Specifically, I am looking for something:

 

  • ARM powered
  • Running Linux or Android
  • with an OLED screen

Something like a Retroid Pocket Classic or an Anbernic RG-557.

 

Cheers,

 

 

 

Sean




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
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D.W

D.W
747 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3459023 5-Feb-2026 11:03
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I've got one of these I could sell if you're interested: https://officialmiyoomini.com/en_nz/product/miyoo-mini-plus-v2-official-store/



SEEN

216 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 25

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  #3459037 5-Feb-2026 11:50
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D.W:

 

I've got one of these I could sell if you're interested: https://officialmiyoomini.com/en_nz/product/miyoo-mini-plus-v2-official-store/

 

 

Great device! I loved the one I had before I sold it to buy a TrimUI Brick, but unfortunately it doesn't meet the OLED screen requirement in my post. Thank you for the offer!




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400

SEEN

216 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 25

ID Verified

  #3459275 6-Feb-2026 09:20
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Managed to snag a Retroid Pocket Classic locally on Trade Me last night so I'm marking this as answered.




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400



baileym1
102 posts

Master Geek
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  #3459400 6-Feb-2026 22:23
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what are you looking for price wise?

 


D.W:

 

I've got one of these I could sell if you're interested: https://officialmiyoomini.com/en_nz/product/miyoo-mini-plus-v2-official-store/

 

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