Hi all,
Wondering what's around in the way of retro handhelds.
Specifically, I am looking for something:
- ARM powered
- Running Linux or Android
- with an OLED screen
Something like a Retroid Pocket Classic or an Anbernic RG-557.
Cheers,
Sean
Hi all,
Wondering what's around in the way of retro handhelds.
Specifically, I am looking for something:
Something like a Retroid Pocket Classic or an Anbernic RG-557.
Cheers,
Sean
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
I've got one of these I could sell if you're interested: https://officialmiyoomini.com/en_nz/product/miyoo-mini-plus-v2-official-store/
D.W:
I've got one of these I could sell if you're interested: https://officialmiyoomini.com/en_nz/product/miyoo-mini-plus-v2-official-store/
Great device! I loved the one I had before I sold it to buy a TrimUI Brick, but unfortunately it doesn't meet the OLED screen requirement in my post. Thank you for the offer!
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
Managed to snag a Retroid Pocket Classic locally on Trade Me last night so I'm marking this as answered.
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
what are you looking for price wise?
D.W:
I've got one of these I could sell if you're interested: https://officialmiyoomini.com/en_nz/product/miyoo-mini-plus-v2-official-store/
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