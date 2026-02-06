I have a MSI Modern 15 B12M, its coming up 2 years old but it has hardly seen any use in that time, it at most was only getting used 1 - 2 hours a day at most, it hasnt been used for almost a month now



i7 1255u

16gb

15.6" FHD screen

512gb SSD

Backlight Keyboard



Beautiful machine but I just don't have a use for it.

No marks or scratches of any sort.

Looking for $550 with free postage, comes with a $80 laptop bag, well it was worth 80 when I bought it, again hasn't needed to be used out of the house and its in brand new condition.

Will upload pictures later.

I have fully reset it with a fresh install of Windows 11 and everything is fully updated.



I got mine from pbtech but here is an old link from the warehouse for it



https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/msi-modern-15-b12m-15.6-fhd-laptop-i7-1255u-16gb-512gb-win11-home-laptop-new/M35844105.html