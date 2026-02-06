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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: MSI Modern 15 B12M i7 1255u 16gb 15.6" FHD screen 512gb SSD
DougWins

56 posts

Master Geek
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#323946 6-Feb-2026 09:00
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I have a MSI Modern 15 B12M, its coming up 2 years old but it has hardly seen any use in that time, it at most was only getting used 1 - 2 hours a day at most, it hasnt been used for almost a month now

 

 

 


i7 1255u

 

16gb

 

15.6" FHD screen

 

512gb SSD

 

Backlight Keyboard

 

 

 


Beautiful machine but I just don't have a use for it.

 

No marks or scratches of any sort.

 

Looking for $550 with free postage, comes with a $80 laptop bag, well it was worth 80 when I bought it, again hasn't needed to be used out of the house and its in brand new condition.

 

Will upload pictures later.

 

 

 

I have fully reset it with a fresh install of Windows 11 and everything is fully updated.

 

 

 


I got mine from pbtech but here is an old link from the warehouse for it

 

 

 


https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/msi-modern-15-b12m-15.6-fhd-laptop-i7-1255u-16gb-512gb-win11-home-laptop-new/M35844105.html

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DougWins

56 posts

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  #3459304 6-Feb-2026 10:52
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ringbearer
126 posts

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  #3459307 6-Feb-2026 11:10
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Keen, I'll message you now.

DougWins

56 posts

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  #3459323 6-Feb-2026 12:09
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Replied

 

 



dryburn
440 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 92


  #3459437 7-Feb-2026 09:09
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Slightly annoyed by an interaction regarding this post. I like to conduct my purchases via PM. Others can attest if needed.

At 10:30am I PM'd asking to hold until I can view pictures.
Received reply at 14:40pm saying pics are uploaded, then again at 14:41 "Sorry man someone offered me a little more to buy it now"

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=17043

"This is not an auction site. Do not run an auction."

Though rules don't mention this but generally the etiquette is First In First Served (FFS) but I can't confirm if I was the first to PM


This happened once or twice in my 10 years on GeekZone. 😒

DougWins

56 posts

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  #3459450 7-Feb-2026 10:45
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Well I will say I was trying to break it to you nicely, instead of being out right rude and I certainly wasn't expecting someone to come along and purchase it straight away.

I waited for you to show the pictures to your family member, nearly a full hour went past before hearing from anyone else, so I had the choice of selling it now or waiting for you and possibly selling it.

 

Sorry for annoying you.

hotsupes
167 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 54


  #3459489 7-Feb-2026 15:41
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dryburn:

 

Slightly annoyed by an interaction regarding this post. I like to conduct my purchases via PM. Others can attest if needed.

At 10:30am I PM'd asking to hold until I can view pictures.
Received reply at 14:40pm saying pics are uploaded, then again at 14:41 "Sorry man someone offered me a little more to buy it now"

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=17043

"This is not an auction site. Do not run an auction."

Though rules don't mention this but generally the etiquette is First In First Served (FFS) but I can't confirm if I was the first to PM


This happened once or twice in my 10 years on GeekZone. 😒


 

 

 

 

Looks like "First in First served" was actually met in this case, because he got a buyer who was willing to purchase it without any discussion, thus making him "first".

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