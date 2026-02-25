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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: DJI OSMO PKT 3 CREATOR COMBO
gnfb

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#324087 25-Feb-2026 14:47
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DJI OSMO PKT 3 CREATOR COMBO bought noel lemming 18/12/25

 

This was bought for a project that I decided not to do. The camera hasnt even been out of the box

 

paid just over a grand on special will sell $900 free delivery

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

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gnfb

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  #3464769 25-Feb-2026 14:47
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oh i bought screen protectors that i will throw in




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me



gnfb

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  #3465179 26-Feb-2026 14:13
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Sorry one more thing bought form Noel Leemings and can provide recipt




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

gnfb

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  #3489197 9-May-2026 15:18
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This camera still hasn't been out of the box added a screen hood! 

 

So $800 including delivery 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

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