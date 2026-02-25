DJI OSMO PKT 3 CREATOR COMBO bought noel lemming 18/12/25
This was bought for a project that I decided not to do. The camera hasnt even been out of the box
paid just over a grand on special will sell $900 free delivery
DJI OSMO PKT 3 CREATOR COMBO bought noel lemming 18/12/25
This was bought for a project that I decided not to do. The camera hasnt even been out of the box
paid just over a grand on special will sell $900 free delivery
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
oh i bought screen protectors that i will throw in
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Sorry one more thing bought form Noel Leemings and can provide recipt
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
This camera still hasn't been out of the box added a screen hood!
So $800 including delivery
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
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