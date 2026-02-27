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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (16GB/256GB)
kiruti

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#324105 27-Feb-2026 21:38
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Hello,

 

I have a Microsoft Surface 9 Pro that I no longer require. I believe this is the Business version, as it has additional options in UEFI settings for device management.

 

The device is in overall good condition. Includes the Surface Signature keyboard (with Slim Pen 2), along with UAG case and original charger.

 

This is the 16GB/256GB storage config, with the i5-1245U. Device will be fully reset and comes with Windows 11 Pro.

 

I am after around $780 for it (unsure what they normally go for). Please see photos below. Pickup or shipping options are available (I am located in Hawke's Bay). 

 

 

Apologies for the poor photos.

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kiruti

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  #3465758 1-Mar-2026 08:26
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Bumping this one, dropping to $750. open to offers too!



kiruti

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  #3469208 11-Mar-2026 22:46
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sold

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