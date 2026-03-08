Anyone like hoarding old software ? :)
Free, pickup from Arkles Bay. (Auckland) Must take the lot.
CDs etc all included.
Anyone like hoarding old software ? :)
Free, pickup from Arkles Bay. (Auckland) Must take the lot.
CDs etc all included.
I hang old CDs in our fruit trees to scare the birds off. Doesn't work, but the sun glinting off them is quite a nice effect.
Don't have any trees ;)
Hang them from the mast to keep the seagulls away from your shark n tatties.
Throwing in a CD folder full of random software CDs and a lot of different versions of Windows as well.
Trademe it.
Pending pickup
these must have cost you a fortune back in the day! glad someone has found use for them.
as mentioned a few times, i use discs by the clothesline to shoo birds away, though i'm not sure they work.
nitro:
these must have cost you a fortune back in the day!
I was thinking the same thing, they would have been 20K+ new
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nitro:
as mentioned a few times, i use discs by the clothesline to shoo birds away, though i'm not sure they work.
Swap them out for some Celine Dion.
That'll scare anything away.
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