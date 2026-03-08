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ForumsOffers and WantedFree : Old software

xpd

xpd

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#324160 8-Mar-2026 10:21
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Anyone like hoarding old software ? :)

 

Free, pickup from Arkles Bay. (Auckland) Must take the lot.

 

CDs etc all included.

 

 

 

 




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k1w1k1d
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  #3467760 8-Mar-2026 11:14
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I hang old CDs in our fruit trees to scare the birds off. Doesn't work, but the sun glinting off them is quite a nice effect.



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  #3467771 8-Mar-2026 13:01
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Don't have any trees ;)

 

 




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k1w1k1d
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  #3467781 8-Mar-2026 13:55
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Hang them from the mast to keep the seagulls away from your shark n tatties.



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  #3467866 8-Mar-2026 16:26
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Throwing in a CD folder full of random software CDs and a lot of different versions of Windows as well.

 

 

 

 




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Huntakillaz
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  #3467960 8-Mar-2026 20:49
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Trademe it. 

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  #3467981 9-Mar-2026 07:19
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Pending pickup




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Shop now for HP laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
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  #3467998 9-Mar-2026 08:03
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these must have cost you a fortune back in the day! glad someone has found use for them.

 

as mentioned a few times, i use discs by the clothesline to shoo birds away, though i'm not sure they work.

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  #3468004 9-Mar-2026 08:40
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nitro:

 

these must have cost you a fortune back in the day! 

 

 

I was thinking the same thing, they would have been 20K+ new




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  #3468009 9-Mar-2026 08:46
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nitro:

 

as mentioned a few times, i use discs by the clothesline to shoo birds away, though i'm not sure they work.

 

 

Swap them out for some Celine Dion.

 

That'll scare anything away.




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