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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Older Apple gear

Zal

Zal

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#324162 8-Mar-2026 14:33
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Macbook Air Retina 13' 2018 

 

8GB

 

250GB SSD

 

Sonoma 14.8.4

 

Battery life showing as normal 

 

With box and power adapter 

 

$300 plus shipping 

 

Tidy condition, I've been told the t key can get a little sticky. 

 

 

 

2009 Macbook Pro

 

Free - No SSD

 

 

 

iPhone 6s 

 

Battery 82%

 

64GB

 

$20

 

 

 

iPhone 5s 

 

Unsure on GB

 

$10

 

 

 

iPad mini 3

 

16GB

 

Battery seems ok 

 

$60

 

 

 

iPad Mini 2

 

32GB

 

Battery ok 

 

$50 

 

 

 

iPad 5th Gen

 

32GB

 

iPad OS 16.7.11

 

A1822 

 

$50 

 

 

 

All prices are plus shipping - Courier post or pickup Prebbleton, just outside of CHCH

 

All iCloud unlocked and ready to go

 

 

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33coupe
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  #3467870 8-Mar-2026 16:49
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I'd be keen on the iPad 5th gen please (Im assuming this will be able to control the screen time on another iPad). I'm Rolleston based so can pickup anytime etc. Cheers



jameshammond
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  #3467877 8-Mar-2026 17:31
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Keen on both the iPhones if available 

MadEngineer
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  #3467956 8-Mar-2026 20:20
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MacBook pro please, let me know postage to NI - PM




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



Zal

Zal

295 posts

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  #3467964 8-Mar-2026 21:12
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MadEngineer:

 

MacBook pro please, let me know postage to NI - PM

 

 

 

 

Just confirming its an air, not a pro. If you are ok with that please PM me :D 

Zal

Zal

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  #3467965 8-Mar-2026 21:13
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33coupe:

 

I'd be keen on the iPad 5th gen please (Im assuming this will be able to control the screen time on another iPad). I'm Rolleston based so can pickup anytime etc. Cheers

 

 

 

 

All yours, please PM me. 

nztim
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  #3468003 9-Mar-2026 08:37
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iPhone 6s is a bargin, wont update anymore but is the cheapest VoLTE phone compatible on all three NZ carriers I have seen




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

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turtleattacks
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  #3468007 9-Mar-2026 08:42
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Wonder if the 2009 Macbook Pro would be sufficient enough to run OpenClaw. 😂

 

 




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Creator of whatsthesalary.com and whatstheincometax.com

Zal

Zal

295 posts

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  #3468010 9-Mar-2026 08:47
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Zal:

 

MadEngineer:

 

MacBook pro please, let me know postage to NI - PM

 

 

 

 

Just confirming its an air, not a pro. If you are ok with that please PM me :D 

 

 

 

 

I failed here peps, forgot I had the pro LOL. Will confirm what what MadEngineer wants and will report back. 

Zal

Zal

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  #3469227 12-Mar-2026 07:55
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Macbook Air and iPad minis still available. 

 

 

 

Zal

Zal

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  #3470454 15-Mar-2026 13:44
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Open to offers 

Zal

Zal

295 posts

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  #3471196 17-Mar-2026 19:45
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iPad Minis sold. 

 

 

 

$280 for the Mac book air 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).

Zal

Zal

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  #3471859 19-Mar-2026 21:02
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$200 for the macbook air before I go to trade me.... 

33coupe
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  #3471878 19-Mar-2026 22:49
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Possibly interested. Do you know approximate battery usage time before it needs charging?

Zal

Zal

295 posts

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+1 received by user: 28


  #3472025 20-Mar-2026 15:47
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33coupe:

 

Possibly interested. Do you know approximate battery usage time before it needs charging?

 

 

 

 

Nah I don't sorry. User who traded it in would have reported issues so I think its ok. Mac os wasn't reporting any issues. 

Zal

Zal

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  #3472468 23-Mar-2026 07:40
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All sold, thank you GZ

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