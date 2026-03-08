Macbook Air Retina 13' 2018

8GB

250GB SSD

Sonoma 14.8.4

Battery life showing as normal

With box and power adapter

$300 plus shipping

Tidy condition, I've been told the t key can get a little sticky.

2009 Macbook Pro

Free - No SSD

iPhone 6s

Battery 82%

64GB

$20

iPhone 5s

Unsure on GB

$10

iPad mini 3

16GB

Battery seems ok

$60

iPad Mini 2

32GB

Battery ok

$50

iPad 5th Gen

32GB

iPad OS 16.7.11

A1822

$50

All prices are plus shipping - Courier post or pickup Prebbleton, just outside of CHCH

All iCloud unlocked and ready to go