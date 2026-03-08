Macbook Air Retina 13' 2018
8GB
250GB SSD
Sonoma 14.8.4
Battery life showing as normal
With box and power adapter
$300 plus shipping
Tidy condition, I've been told the t key can get a little sticky.
2009 Macbook Pro
Free - No SSD
iPhone 6s
Battery 82%
64GB
$20
iPhone 5s
Unsure on GB
$10
iPad mini 3
16GB
Battery seems ok
$60
iPad Mini 2
32GB
Battery ok
$50
iPad 5th Gen
32GB
iPad OS 16.7.11
A1822
$50
All prices are plus shipping - Courier post or pickup Prebbleton, just outside of CHCH
All iCloud unlocked and ready to go