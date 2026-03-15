I have a Philips Hub Bridge for sale.
This is the second generation. Supports up to 50 devices/lights.
Asking $60 incl shipping.
I have a Philips Hub Bridge for sale.
This is the second generation. Supports up to 50 devices/lights.
Asking $60 incl shipping.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
*** bump ***
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.