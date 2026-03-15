Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] Philips Hue Bridge
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
80726 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41177

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#324237 15-Mar-2026 15:26
Send private message

I have a Philips Hub Bridge for sale.

 

This is the second generation. Supports up to 50 devices/lights.

 

Asking $60 incl shipping.

 




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

Create new topic
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
80726 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41177

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3483455 23-Apr-2026 12:58
Send private message quote this post

*** bump ***




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 