I was doing some cleaning up and figured I'd offer here for free instead of tossing/recycling.



We have:

D-Link DIR-835 Router - Turns on, I can navigate to config.

TP-Link TD-W8960N ADSL2+ Router - Turns on, I can navigate to config

Harmony Universal Remote (O-R0004) (Pretty crummy and sticky but possibly still works, haven't used in a while)

Fritzfon MT-F (IP Phone) - Turns on, wants to pair. I think it requires a Frtizbox

DrayTek Vigor120 ADSL2+ Modem (turns on)

Netcomm NP204 - Powerline network adapters

Photos available here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/r7Xt4CNwVQ75xsXU8

All absolutely free, pick up in Chatswood, Auckland.

20% off if you take the lot!

Cheers