I was doing some cleaning up and figured I'd offer here for free instead of tossing/recycling.
We have:
- D-Link DIR-835 Router - Turns on, I can navigate to config.
- TP-Link TD-W8960N ADSL2+ Router - Turns on, I can navigate to config
- Harmony Universal Remote (O-R0004) (Pretty crummy and sticky but possibly still works, haven't used in a while)
- Fritzfon MT-F (IP Phone) - Turns on, wants to pair. I think it requires a Frtizbox
- DrayTek Vigor120 ADSL2+ Modem (turns on)
- Netcomm NP204 - Powerline network adapters
Photos available here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/r7Xt4CNwVQ75xsXU8
All absolutely free, pick up in Chatswood, Auckland.
20% off if you take the lot!
Cheers