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ForumsOffers and WantedFREE - Old Tech Stuff
gcorgnet

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#324395 3-Apr-2026 17:57
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I was doing some cleaning up and figured I'd offer here for free instead of tossing/recycling.

We have:

 

  • D-Link DIR-835 Router - Turns on, I can navigate to config.
  • TP-Link TD-W8960N ADSL2+ Router - Turns on, I can navigate to config
  • Harmony Universal Remote (O-R0004) (Pretty crummy and sticky but possibly still works, haven't used in a while)
  • Fritzfon MT-F (IP Phone) - Turns on, wants to pair. I think it requires a Frtizbox
  • DrayTek Vigor120 ADSL2+ Modem (turns on)
  • Netcomm NP204 - Powerline network adapters

Photos available here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/r7Xt4CNwVQ75xsXU8 

 

All absolutely free, pick up in Chatswood, Auckland.

 

20% off if you take the lot!

 

Cheers

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TomHenshall
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  #3477725 3-Apr-2026 19:08
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I could be interested in the powerline adaptors if they're still available 



gcorgnet

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  #3477726 3-Apr-2026 19:09
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Yes, they are :-)

TomHenshall
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  #3477757 3-Apr-2026 20:21
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Awesome! Dmd



gcorgnet

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  #3477779 3-Apr-2026 22:03
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  • Netcomm NP204 - Powerline network adapters GONE

gcorgnet

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  #3477800 4-Apr-2026 08:20
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Adding the following:

 

  • Amazon File 7 (5th generation) (Model SV98LN). Turns on and seems to hold some battery

gcorgnet

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  #3478034 4-Apr-2026 17:24
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  • D-Link DIR-835 Router - Turns on, I can navigate to config.
  • TP-Link TD-W8960N ADSL2+ Router - Turns on, I can navigate to config
  • Harmony Universal Remote (O-R0004) (Pretty crummy and sticky but possibly still works, haven't used in a while)
  • Fritzfon MT-F (IP Phone) - Turns on, wants to pair. I think it requires a Frtizbox
  • DrayTek Vigor120 ADSL2+ Modem (turns on)
  • Netcomm NP204 - Powerline network adapters
  • Amazon File 7 (5th generation) (Model SV98LN)

 
 
 
 

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gcorgnet

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  #3479999 11-Apr-2026 12:08
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Bump! Still have a Draytech Vigor and a couple of modem/routers going free!

Note: Those routers can be used in Bridge mode paird with another router/ONT

 

Cheers

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