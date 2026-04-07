Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: MSI Pro Z790-S WIFI + Intel i5-13440F +- RTX2080
lNomNoml

1840 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 521

ID Verified

#324416 7-Apr-2026 09:42
Send private message quote this post

Selling this MOBO and CPU combo, looking for $400 for the CPU and Mobo, also open to offers.

 

Will ship at your cost, pickup in Manukau Auckland, or can figure out something, comes with original MOBO box and accessories, stock Intel cooler. No RAM (Sorry)

 

BIOS was updated as soon as the news hit.

 

As this is a F variant CPU you will need a GPU to run it, I can provide a RTX2080 as well, can negotiate on price for that too but it would be around the $250 mark.

 

No pictures but will provide if needed.

 

 

Create new topic
lNomNoml

1840 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 521

ID Verified

  #3478916 7-Apr-2026 22:30
Send private message quote this post

GPU Sold



lNomNoml

1840 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 521

ID Verified

  #3479559 9-Apr-2026 18:13
Send private message quote this post

Price drop to $350 for CPU and Mobo

lNomNoml

1840 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 521

ID Verified

  #3479856 10-Apr-2026 13:34
Send private message quote this post

Pending

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 