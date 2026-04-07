Selling this MOBO and CPU combo, looking for $400 for the CPU and Mobo, also open to offers.

Will ship at your cost, pickup in Manukau Auckland, or can figure out something, comes with original MOBO box and accessories, stock Intel cooler. No RAM (Sorry)

BIOS was updated as soon as the news hit.

As this is a F variant CPU you will need a GPU to run it, I can provide a RTX2080 as well, can negotiate on price for that too but it would be around the $250 mark.

No pictures but will provide if needed.