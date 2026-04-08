Has anyone got a working Macbook pro 13" around 2015 collecting dust? I want to have a play at converting one to Ubuntu/Linux, say $50-200?
Has anyone got a working Macbook pro 13" around 2015 collecting dust? I want to have a play at converting one to Ubuntu/Linux, say $50-200?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
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