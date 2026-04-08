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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo
DougWins

55 posts

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#324430 8-Apr-2026 13:57
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Hey guys

I have a Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo that is no longer needed, was purchase in December 2025 just before Christmas but has been boxed back up since mid February, brilliant machine, still has 9 months warranty left.

 

In good condition, I had one mishap where I crashed the nozzle into the print bed without the print plate on but it does not effect the printing at all and the magnetic plate sticks on fine.

 

Will come boxed as I received it, with extra nozzles with a varity of sizes from temu, work great. Will also through in a brand new petg black creality filament. Machine works perfectly. Just no longer needing it.

 

Looking for $290 this includes the shipping cost of $40 (This has been priced by my local post shop), comes with all original accessories.

Will upload photos later

Here is the link for the Kobra at PBtech, which is where I got it https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTRACB0003/Anycubic-3D-Printer-Kobra-2-Neo-Build-Size-250x220

 

 

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DougWins

55 posts

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+1 received by user: 7

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  #3479971 11-Apr-2026 09:00
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Bump $250

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