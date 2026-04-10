Clearing out my cupboard of older tech





1) Dell Latitude 7420



In good overall condition.

Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Iris Xe Grahpics

16GB (on board)

256GB SSD

Windows 11 Pro

Dell 65w USB-C Charger

5~ Years old (MFG Year 2021)

Battery: 57,426mWh (61,834mWh original capacity)



$300

https://photos.app.goo.gl/bF9CK6HgL3PTHbpe7





2) 16GB 3200 DDR4 SODIMM - Samsung 1Rx8 PC4-3200AA-EA2-11 $120



3) 8GB 3200 DDR4 SODIMM - Crucial CT8G4SFRA32A.C8FN $50



4) MikroTik Wireless Wire 1Gbit 60GHz Wireless Bridge Kit



This like new (although now out of warranty ) and has not been out of the box. This was purchased for a project that I ended up running a cable for.



$350 ono

https://photos.app.goo.gl/b9QqHWzVLs3HVSnF6





Pickup from Drury or can courier if required (PM me to work out cost).