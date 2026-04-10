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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various Tech (Updated)
Andib

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#324443 10-Apr-2026 12:38
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Clearing out my cupboard of older tech


1) Dell Latitude 7420

In good overall condition.
Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Iris Xe Grahpics
16GB (on board)
256GB SSD
Windows 11 Pro
Dell 65w USB-C Charger
5~ Years old (MFG Year 2021)
Battery: 57,426mWh (61,834mWh original capacity)

$300
https://photos.app.goo.gl/bF9CK6HgL3PTHbpe7


2) 16GB 3200 DDR4 SODIMM - Samsung 1Rx8 PC4-3200AA-EA2-11 $120

3)  8GB 3200 DDR4 SODIMM - Crucial CT8G4SFRA32A.C8FN $50

4) MikroTik Wireless Wire 1Gbit 60GHz Wireless Bridge Kit

This like new (although now out of warranty ) and has not been out of the box. This was purchased for a project that I ended up running a cable for.

$350 ono
https://photos.app.goo.gl/b9QqHWzVLs3HVSnF6


Pickup from Drury or can courier if required (PM me to work out cost).




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Andib

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  #3480212 12-Apr-2026 14:12
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Update: I have removed the now sold items & have added a MikroTik Wireless Wire Bridge kit




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