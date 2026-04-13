Hi,

Apple TV 4K 128GB, free delivery anywhere in New Zealand and comes with a HDMI cable (I'm in Lower Hutt for pickup) = $250 (I've upgraded my television to a new Samsung with the built in software being good enough to replace the need for an external device, the device is only a couple of months old).

Samsung UA49NU7100SXNZ = Free to a good home, it isn't worth anything because it is around 10 years old but it is perfectly fine to use when used with a Google Streamer/Apple TV 4K/Amazon Fire Stick (because the software on the television is pretty old).