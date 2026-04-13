Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple TV 4K 128GB + Samsung TV
matisyahu

1641 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 355

Trusted

#324461 13-Apr-2026 13:59
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

Apple TV 4K 128GB, free delivery anywhere in New Zealand and comes with a HDMI cable (I'm in Lower Hutt for pickup) = $250 (I've upgraded my television to a new Samsung with the built in software being good enough to replace the need for an external device, the device is only a couple of months old).

 

Samsung UA49NU7100SXNZ = Free to a good home, it isn't worth anything because it is around 10 years old but it is perfectly fine to use when used with a Google Streamer/Apple TV 4K/Amazon Fire Stick (because the software on the television is pretty old).




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

Create new topic
konfusd
216 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 131

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3480476 13-Apr-2026 14:06
Send private message quote this post

I'll happily take the TV if you're ok for it to go separately? We already have an ATV 4K 128GB 😊



cshaun
408 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 72

ID Verified

  #3480498 13-Apr-2026 14:50
Send private message quote this post

I certainly wouldn't call a TV/display worthless once the software is too old to use. Some prefer specific ecosystems AppleTV/Android etc and add those devices regardless. Plus used as secondary TV or kids TV etc. The important thing is the display quality/size, the software issues can be worked around. Anyway just my two cents, I'm not familiar with that particular display, but I'd certainly say it's worth something.

matisyahu

1641 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 355

Trusted

  #3480643 13-Apr-2026 20:25
Send private message quote this post

Apple TV has been sold, television still up for grabs.

 

konfusd:

 

I'll happily take the TV if you're ok for it to go separately? We already have an ATV 4K 128GB 😊

 

I'm all good for it to go separately, the Apple TV 4K has been sold so now I just need to offload the television. I'm located in the hutt valley - it'll need to be picked up.




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 