Hi Everyone,

I purchased a Samsung S26 Ultra during the presale, but it’s not quite what I’m after, so I’ve decided to sell it.

Details:

Samsung S26 Ultra, Black, 256GB

Essentially brand new, includes original box and Samsung receipt

Clear magnetic OEM case, new and unopened

Black magnetic OEM case (on phone currently)

45W charger, new and unopened

OEM screen protector

Price: $1,800

Free delivery available, or pickup from Grafton or Waiuku.

Happy to provide photos if you’re interested.