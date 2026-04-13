Hi Everyone, 

 

I purchased a Samsung S26 Ultra during the presale, but it’s not quite what I’m after, so I’ve decided to sell it.

 

Details:

 

     

  • Samsung S26 Ultra, Black, 256GB
  • Essentially brand new, includes original box and Samsung receipt
  • Clear magnetic OEM case, new and unopened
  • Black magnetic OEM case (on phone currently)
  • 45W charger, new and unopened
  • OEM screen protector

Price: $1,800
Free delivery available, or pickup from Grafton or Waiuku.

 

Happy to provide photos if you’re interested.