Hi team,





Through an interesting turn of event, I find myself in the possession of a mint condition Space Black M4 MacBook Pro (48GB / 500GB) that is surplus to requirements.



It comes with the Apple Warranty until April 16th 2027.

It has been used but only lightly, no marks or dings.

It will come with the original charger and I can throw in one of those glass Apple mice, although I do not have the lighting charger that's required for it.







Needless to say, this is a real thing and I'm offering it on here to avoid the scammy crowds of TM and FB Marketplace. Hopefully I can find a buyer here.

I know what these retail for and feel like given the state of it, warranty period, etc. an asking price of NZ$4000 is fair.

Given the product, I'd much prefer dealing in person and will be offering this to Auckland buyers only.



Thanks