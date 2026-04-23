I have a new, unopened OPPO Watch S available. Asking $200 with shipping. Great device, extra light (35g), with heart rate, ECG, skin temperature, workouts, etc.
I have a new, unopened OPPO Watch S available. Asking $200 with shipping. Great device, extra light (35g), with heart rate, ECG, skin temperature, workouts, etc.
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