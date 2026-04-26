Selling:
- Corsair K68 Red LED Cherry MX Red switch keyboard with original box
- Corsair K68 RGB Cherry MX Red switch keyboard with original box and palm rest.
Pickup Auckland, Manukau or will post at your cost.
Looking for $70 for the Red and $100 for the RGB
Red LED Specs: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/keyboards/ch-9102020-na/k68-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-red-led-cherry-mx-red-ch-9102020-na
RGB Specs: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/keyboards/ch-9102010-na/k68-rgb-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-cherry-mx-red-ch-9102010-na