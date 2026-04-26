Selling:

Corsair K68 Red LED Cherry MX Red switch keyboard with original box Corsair K68 RGB Cherry MX Red switch keyboard with original box and palm rest.

Pickup Auckland, Manukau or will post at your cost.

Looking for $70 for the Red and $100 for the RGB

Red LED Specs: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/keyboards/ch-9102020-na/k68-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-red-led-cherry-mx-red-ch-9102020-na

RGB Specs: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/keyboards/ch-9102010-na/k68-rgb-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-cherry-mx-red-ch-9102010-na