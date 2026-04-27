Selling my 2020 MacBook Pro.

Full image album

https://imgur.com/a/FAlYc1R

Specs

13" Space Grey

Touch Bar and Touch ID

4 Thunderbolt ports

2.00GHz i5

16GB Ram

512GB Storage

Condition

Keyboard/trackpad area is in very good condition. A couple of minor nicks on palm rests.

1800~ battery cycles. Currently lasts a couple of hours on a full-charge.

Stickers have resulted in uneven aging on the lid. I believe this fades eventually?

Minor scuffing around the edge of the machine.

5cm~ fingernail scratch on display near top. You are unable to see this in-use.

What's Included

Included: MacBook Pro with box and grey Apple stickers.

61W Apple USB-C charger + cable can be included for +$60.

Located in: Palmerston North or Wellington.

I am looking for $500, or near offer.