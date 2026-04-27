Selling my 2020 MacBook Pro.

 

 

Full image album

 

https://imgur.com/a/FAlYc1R

 

Specs

 

13" Space Grey

 

Touch Bar and Touch ID

 

4 Thunderbolt ports

 

2.00GHz i5

 

16GB Ram

 

512GB Storage

 

Condition

 

Keyboard/trackpad area is in very good condition. A couple of minor nicks on palm rests.

 

1800~ battery cycles. Currently lasts a couple of hours on a full-charge.

 

Stickers have resulted in uneven aging on the lid. I believe this fades eventually?

 

Minor scuffing around the edge of the machine.

 

5cm~ fingernail scratch on display near top. You are unable to see this in-use.

 

What's Included

 

Included: MacBook Pro with box and grey Apple stickers.

 

61W Apple USB-C charger + cable can be included for +$60.

 

Located in: Palmerston North or Wellington.

 

I am looking for $500, or near offer.