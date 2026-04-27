Selling my 2020 MacBook Pro.
Full image album
Specs
13" Space Grey
Touch Bar and Touch ID
4 Thunderbolt ports
2.00GHz i5
16GB Ram
512GB Storage
Condition
Keyboard/trackpad area is in very good condition. A couple of minor nicks on palm rests.
1800~ battery cycles. Currently lasts a couple of hours on a full-charge.
Stickers have resulted in uneven aging on the lid. I believe this fades eventually?
Minor scuffing around the edge of the machine.
5cm~ fingernail scratch on display near top. You are unable to see this in-use.
What's Included
Included: MacBook Pro with box and grey Apple stickers.
61W Apple USB-C charger + cable can be included for +$60.
Located in: Palmerston North or Wellington.
I am looking for $500, or near offer.