Blibdeberb

Looking for a good condition 5700X3D to upgrade my old AM4 PC
https://www.techpowerup.com/348272/amd-to-re-launch-ryzen-7-5800x3d-as-am4-10th-anniversary-edition
Rumours of the 5800X3D being relaunched as a 10th anniversary chip for AM4.
Might be available soon if you don't have any luck.
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