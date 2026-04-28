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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB Ryzen 7 5700X3D
Blibdeberb

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#324562 28-Apr-2026 12:14
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Looking for a good condition 5700X3D to upgrade my old AM4 PC 

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toejam316
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  #3485030 28-Apr-2026 13:14
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https://www.techpowerup.com/348272/amd-to-re-launch-ryzen-7-5800x3d-as-am4-10th-anniversary-edition

 

Rumours of the 5800X3D being relaunched as a 10th anniversary chip for AM4.

 

Might be available soon if you don't have any luck.




Join Quic Broadband with my referral - no sign up fee and gives me account credit

 

Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

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