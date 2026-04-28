Laptops maybe supplied with new aftermarket chargers, or larger barrel ones with a blue tip adapter, if I dont have enough originals

batteries test above 60%

A grade unless stated

B grade, damage is minimal

Prices include postage

zBook Firefly 15" G8

i7-1165G7

16Gb Ram

500Gb SSD

$700

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zBook Studio G5

i7-9850H

32Gb Ram

500Gb SSD

$600

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zBook Power 15.6" G8

i7-11850H

16Gb Ram

1Tb SSD

"B Grade" minimal damage to corner of the lid

$450

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Lenovo Thinkbook 15-IMl

Model 20RW

i5-10210U

16Gb Ram

256Gb SSD

$375

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2 x zBook 15 G5 Touch

i7-8850U

16Gb Ram

500Gb SSD

"B Grade" screens seem bright around edges, and

displays on external monitor fine

$300 each