Laptops maybe supplied with new aftermarket chargers, or larger barrel ones with a blue tip adapter, if I dont have enough originals

 

batteries test above 60%

 

A grade unless stated

 

B grade, damage is minimal

 

Prices include postage

 

 

 

zBook Firefly 15" G8

 

i7-1165G7

 

16Gb Ram

 

500Gb SSD

 

$700

 

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zBook Studio G5

 

i7-9850H

 

32Gb Ram

 

500Gb SSD

 

$600

 

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zBook Power 15.6" G8

 

i7-11850H

 

16Gb Ram

 

1Tb SSD

 

"B Grade" minimal damage to corner of the lid

 

$450

 

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Lenovo Thinkbook  15-IMl

 

Model 20RW

 

i5-10210U

 

16Gb Ram

 

256Gb SSD

 

$375

 

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2 x zBook 15 G5 Touch

 

i7-8850U

 

16Gb Ram

 

500Gb SSD

 

"B Grade" screens seem bright around edges, and 

 

displays on external monitor fine

 

$300 each