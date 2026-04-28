Laptops maybe supplied with new aftermarket chargers, or larger barrel ones with a blue tip adapter, if I dont have enough originals
batteries test above 60%
A grade unless stated
B grade, damage is minimal
Prices include postage
zBook Firefly 15" G8
i7-1165G7
16Gb Ram
500Gb SSD
$700
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zBook Studio G5
i7-9850H
32Gb Ram
500Gb SSD
$600
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zBook Power 15.6" G8
i7-11850H
16Gb Ram
1Tb SSD
"B Grade" minimal damage to corner of the lid
$450
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Lenovo Thinkbook 15-IMl
Model 20RW
i5-10210U
16Gb Ram
256Gb SSD
$375
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2 x zBook 15 G5 Touch
i7-8850U
16Gb Ram
500Gb SSD
"B Grade" screens seem bright around edges, and
displays on external monitor fine
$300 each