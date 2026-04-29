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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Ubiquiti Switch
petearr

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#324573 29-Apr-2026 11:28
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Does anyone have a spare working Unifi switch lying around I can buy?

Preferably 16 ports and ideally with some POE but will consider anything.

Can pickup from Auckland.

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richms
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  #3485516 29-Apr-2026 11:58
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Watch the old US 16 PoE 150W models - there are many that have the powersupply on the way out or dead. I have 2 that have failed. Its just a capacitor that's been baked but its a prick to get to because its under the heatsink in the power supply and needs a specific sized one to replace it with.

 

What was happening was random restarts of it at night at first when the cameras were using more power. then it would restart during the day as well and the ports the cameras were on ended up not getting power because it thought they were overcurrenting (I am guessing lower voltage so current went up. Then it would boot but I couldn't run anything on it, then it stopped booting.




Richard rich.ms

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