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32GB Crucial DDR4 3200 SODIMM - 2 x 16GB, Brand New, Unopened
1024kb
1198
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Uber Geek
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#
324580
30-Apr-2026 18:49
Two of
these
for sale, PB retail = $332 .35.
Brand new in blister packs, unopened, unused.
Selling as a pair, total retail value $660. GZ price $400 + $10 courier.
Megabyte - so geek it megahertz
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