You probably know all about this device if you are looking at this post, but:

https://www.ayntec.com/products/ayn-thor

This is a batch 3 Rainbow, "Max" spec with 1Tb onboard storage and 16Gb RAM. It is also the "pre-downgrade" version with the faster storage.

I ordered directly from Ayn and have had for a month or so. Device is mint and in perfect working order. Comes with all original packaging etc.

It really is a fab handheld - runs brilliantly, decent battery life etc.

Only reason I am selling is that, these days it seems I enjoy the setup and tinkering far more than I actually enjoy playing games, so it isn't really living to its true purpose and I want to spend the money on some other stuff this month.

Considering its newness and given that the lead time is still around 2 months for new orders and this high spec is no longer available due to the storage speed downgrade on the newer versions, I am looking for $900 + any shipping if required.

Current new price in NZ$ is around $930 and this doesn't include shipping or duty/taxes that may be incurred.